Wokingham Borough Council to consider planting 250,000 trees to achieve Tree Cities of the World status

A COVID-19 memorial wood could be planted in the borough, as part of a plan to achieve Tree Cities of the World status.

Tonight (Thursday, January 21), the council’s executive member for emissions, resident services and communications will propose the motion at the council meeting.

Cllr Gregor Murray has set out eight different targets for the borough’s Tree Strategy, including planting 250,000 trees.

The garden forest programme will give green-fingered locals the chance to plant some of these in their garden.

Native trees will also be planted to form a Covid-19 memorial wood, in tribute to those who have died in the pandemic.

The strategy includes setting a clear responsibility in the council for the care of trees across the borough, as well as agreeing a policy for tree management.

This will include standards for tree care, and penalties for noncompliance.

Cllr Murray’s plan will also create an inventory of local trees to manage planting, care and removal.

There will be an annual celebration of our borough’s trees, marking the contribution from schools, charities, residents and the council towards the tree city programme.

It would acknowledge the residents’ schools, charities and council staff that contribute to our city tree programme.

The process will focus on continuous education to help residents learn about caring for trees in their own gardens, towns and villages.

This will all be supported with an annual budget, yet to be agreed.

Cllr Murray confirmed that once the eight targets have been met, the borough would be ready to apply for Tree Cities of the World status.