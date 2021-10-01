Wokingham Borough Council to consult on new social housing policy

A DRAFT housing policy aimed at developing Wokingham’s social housing is to be put out to consultation following a vote by the executive.

At a meeting held at Shute End on Thursday, September 30, councillors gave their support to a consultation for the new policy, which aims to reduce homelessness, help housing applicants receive suitable accommodation, make best use of housing stock, and support sustainable communities.

Introducing the report, deputy leader John Kaiser said: “The draft housing allocation policies replace and update the existing policy.

“Because of changes in the law and unprecedented increase in demand for accommodation in the borough due, in no small part, to covid, we have seen the demand for accommodation (increase).”

He said reasons for this include changes to the way in which people work and increased cost in housing.

“It’s vital that we respond to that,” he said.

A six-week consultation will run until the end of November.

“Once feedback has been reviewed, it is hoped (the strategy) will be adopted in January next year,” Cllr Kaiser added.