Wokingham Borough Council to discuss 25 climate emergency recommendations at tomorrow’s meeting

RECOMMENDATIONS to the borough council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow night.

Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee will talk through 25 recommendations made by its climate emergency task and finish group.

Council officers have supported the majority of the recommendations, asides from some that conflict with policy or procedures.

They cover transport, homes, renewable energy, behaviour change and a range of other priorities.

For transport, suggestions include reviewing planned road infrastructure, addressing issues around affordability and access to bus routes, assessing the viability of alternative transport options such as e-scooters and autonomous guided pods, and updating plans to reflect that new petrol and diesel cars will not be sold after 2030.

For homes, there is a plan to help residents retrofit their houses, with support from grants, and lobbying central government is recommended.

A recommendation mandating that all houses are built as close to net-zero as possible will not be adopted, because the Local Plan is currently being reviewed and updated, the council said. However, net-zero carbon in new builds and developments is strongly encouraged.

A campaign to improve energy efficiency in homes and businesses has been suggested, as well as helping to retrofit buildings.

The group also recommends the council support behaviour change by promoting new technologies.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said scrutiny from climate emergency task and finish group is essential to get a wider view on the issues.

“The council’s plans to tackle the climate crisis are ambitious, wide-ranging, and necessary,” he said. “The world is facing a crisis that unless we act now, will be irreversible and have devastating consequences.

“Our climate emergency action plan sets out the steps that we are taking to play our part in the global fight against climate change. I welcome the recommendations made by the group and, if approved, will be supporting their implementation.

“The council can’t do this alone, we need everyone living and working in the borough to do their bit to reduce carbon emissions.”