Wokingham Borough Council to expand its lateral flow testing scheme

IN A BID to stop transmission of the coronavirus, Wokingham Borough Council is expanding its regular testing services.

As part of its Lateral Flow Testing pilot scheme, it will begin offering rapid tests to all key workers who must leave home for work or critical duties.

This includes postal workers, private nursery staff and childminders, and supermarket staff.

The council hopes that by doing so, any asymptomatic patients can be caught early to prevent them spreading the virus.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: “Breaking the Covid chain is so important to stop the virus from spreading and we urge residents that need to leave home for work to come forward for a test.”

He says Lateral Flow Tests should be done once or twice a week.

“By offering regular rapid testing to key workers who do not currently have access to it through national testing programmes, we wish to lower the risk of Covid-19 and help restrict the spread of the virus within the borough,” Cllr Margetts added.

“As we continue to expand our Lateral Flow Testing pilot and help even more people get tested, we’ve also created an additional number of job opportunities for local people.”

Wokingham Borough Council is in the process of creating two new rapid test sites, alongside a mobile outbreak response unit.

“We will keep our residents informed about our Lateral Flow Testing programme as and when

it is necessary,” Cllr Margetts continued.

“We must stress, however, that a negative result does not give people immunity and should not be used as an excuse to bend the rules under current restrictions.

“We understand how difficult this can be and have a range of support measures in place to help residents, from access to food and help through the One Front Door scheme to a one-off Self Isolation Support Payment for those who cannot work from home.”

For more information about self-isolation support, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/coronavirus-grants-and-payments/apply-for-discretionary-test-and-trace-support-payments

For more information about lateral flow tests, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/lateral-flow-testing