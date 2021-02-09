Wokingham Borough Council to start delivering new recycling sacks soon

THE ROLLOUT of Wokingham’s new waterproof recycling sacks will start in less than two weeks.

From Monday, February 22, the borough council will begin delivering recycling bags, food waste bags and general waste bags to all local residents.

The green recycling sacks will replace the current black box system. They feature velcro fasteners in an effort to keep waste dry before it is collected, and are weighted at the bottom to stop them blowing away.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment, said the scheme should save the council and taxpayers money.

The council hopes it will make the borough more sustainable and help it towards its target of 70% recycling by 2030.

“We know our residents are keen to recycle as much as possible and the change to these waterproof bags will help us towards our recycling goals,” Cllr Batth said.

“The new bags offer more capacity to residents for each container to allow them to recycle more per household.”

Residents will receive two recycling sacks at first, which will be dropped on their front doorstep, but the council said additional bags will be available once deliveries are complete.

According to the council, the sacks should last for up to five years.

More than five million blue bags for general waste will also be delivered across the borough over the coming months, and all households are due to receive food waste bags too.

Deliveries will start towards the end of the month, and everybody should receive their new waste and recycling bags by mid-April.

Wokingham Borough Council is urging residents to use the bags as soon as they arrive.