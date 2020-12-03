Wokingham Borough Council votes on food vouchers plan

AN EXTRAORDINARY meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee was held last night and discussed the distribution of food vouchers to help families over Christmas and the February half-term.

The meeting was held after we had gone to press.

The council needed to approve the allocation of £100,000 to help families whose children receive means-tested free school meals, in addition to £5,000 allocated for care leavers to ensure that they also have sufficient food over winter.

Wokingham Borough Council was allocated £208,703 by the government for its winter grant scheme, and more than £100,000 will be allocated to grants given to families referred by charities involved in the One Front Door Covid-response scheme, including Involve and Citizens Advice.

A second vote covered the Additional Restrictions Grant relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wokingham Borough Council has been allocated £3.4 million, in phases through to March 2022. The first installment was £400,000 and covered businesses affected by the national lockdown in place from November 5 through to December 2.

The remaining £3 million will be used to support businesses through to March 2022.

To apply for grants, up to a maximum of £1,500, companies need to apply via www.wokingham.gov.uk