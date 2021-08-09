Wokingham Borough Council wishes pupils good luck ahead of A-level and GCSE results days this week

AS STUDENTS across the borough prepare to collect their A-level or GCSE results this week, the borough council’s executive for children’ services has wished them luck.

Cllr Graham Howe said he is incredibly proud of the maturity and resilience the students across the borough have shown.

Tomorrow, students will collect their A-level results, and on Thursday, pupils will do the same for their GCSE grades. It is the first time the two results days have run in one week.

Due to covid, for a second year running, results are based on teacher assessments rather than by exams.

Cllr Howe added: “We would like to wish all students across the borough good luck, and you should be very proud of what you have achieved over the past year.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to the teachers and school staff for their perseverance and support and to parents for their flexibility with home-schooling.”

And he added that the borough council’s Elevate service provides information, advice and guidance to 16- to 18-year-olds.

It can help with job hunting, education, apprenticeships, career planning, training opportunities, work experience and volunteering.

The team is offering on the day support for students, which can be accessed by calling 07710 117650 or email elevate@wokingham.gov.uk.

Elevate will also be running Next Steps Clinics from 5pm to 7pm for young people and their parents or carers on Wednesday, August 18, Wednesday, August 25, and Wednesday, September 1.

These can be booked via email: elevate@wokingham.gov.uk.

Students wanting to appeal their grades should speak to their school first.

Wokingham.Today will be live reporting on A-level results tomorrow