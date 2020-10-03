Wokingham Borough Councillor talks housing at Lib Dem conference

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS have joined the chorus of disapproval over the government’s white paper.

At the party’s annual conference, held virtually on Sunday, Emmbrook councillor Imogen Shepherd-Dubey was one of a number of people speaking out against the plans which could see 25,000 new homes forced on Wokingham borough.

She said that it would do nothing to help the nation’s housing problems: “There is nothing in these plans to compel our big property developers to actually build the homes we need.

“It also means that developers would provide less affordable housing, less social rented housing and less money for roads, schools and the other services that are needed.”

The conference passed a motion calling on all party members to take part in the consultation, which closes today, and to “reject the arbitrary housing targets and reduction of local control proposed”.

The party feels that the motion shows the risks of the Government’s proposals, calling it a power grab.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, Liberal Democrat leader at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that we have made strong objections to the Government’s planning proposals which would destroy many areas across the country including our own.”

He highlighted one particular objection, which is that the reformed will restrict a planning authority’s ability to set local planning policies in line with the needs of their area and community aspirations, undermining the plan-led system, disempowering councils and communities.

Cllr Ferris said: “This specifically deals with the arbitrary nature of allocating the number of homes to an area, where in Wokingham Borough we were expected to take 1,635 per annum, a totally artificially generated figure.

“This motion would put the power back into local hands and any housing numbers would be based on the actual need and views of the local community. This is essential for our area, otherwise we would be deluged with housing and our semi-rural nature of our environment would become yet another Inner and Outer Suburbia.

“It is essential we oppose now.”