Wokingham Borough Council’s £1 million homeless plan is a ‘step in right direction’

THE BOROUGH council has secured more than £1 million to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

As part of the government’s Next Steps Accommodation Programme, it has been awarded a grant to bring “warmth, shelter and a settled roof” to those in need.

Local authorities were invited to apply for funding to support residents in emergency accommodation when the programme launched last summer.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for housing and finance, said this grant is “vital” to tackle local homelessness and keep people off the streets in Wokingham.

“The impact of Covid-19 is huge on our economy, both locally and nationally, which means that more people will need our help,” he said.

“Homelessness can be devastating for individuals and families, [so] tackling it and reducing rough sleeping are key concerns for the council.”

Wokingham Borough Council now plans to distribute the grant to combat housing insecurity both now and in the future.

Over the next three years, it will use £160,000 to fund a pilot Housing First scheme, to help rough sleepers find appropriate long-term support.

The scheme prioritises housing those suffering from things such as substance abuse and poor mental health, so their problems can be

dealt with in a safe and secure environment.

Housing First accommodation will be supplied by Loddon Homes, the council’s wholly-owned registered housing provider, and Two Saints will offer wraparound support for residents.

More than £200,000 will also be used to provide immediate support for people in dire need, and nearly £700,000 will be spent on five self-contained homes to try and keep rough sleepers off the streets for good.

The borough council has also appointed a Rough Sleeper Coordinator, to create new pathways to housing.

News of the £1 million grant has been welcomed by political parties across Wokingham.

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat lead for homelessness and social housing issues, said it is “a step in the right direction” and will lead to more affordable housing.

“Because the [Loddon Homes] houses will be council-owned, they will be better quality,” she said.

“Also, the money will stay within the council because it won’t have to spend a fortune housing people in B&Bs.

“This funding will make it better for everybody.”

According to Cllr Bray, there were approximately a dozen rough sleepers in Wokingham pre-pandemic.

“I think the council’s officers have got a good handle on this,” she added. “The money isn’t going to cure the problem, but it’s a big help towards keeping people off the streets.”

Cllr Andy Croy, Labour group leader at Wokingham Borough Council, said any measures to help rough sleepers move to permanent housing are welcome.

“It is also important to stop the next cohort of rough sleepers from appearing and this means far better support across whole areas of society, including mental health services, addiction services and youth services,” he said.

“We must always remember that hidden homelessness is a bigger issue, while young people not being able to afford to leave home is a bigger issue still.

“We really need the Conservatives to get a grip of this and build the council houses our communities need.”

Sue Jackson, founder of local homeless charity Wokingham in Need, said the funding will also help the borough council reach anybody who is still in need.

“Everyone has been instructed by the government to get the homeless and rough sleepers off the street, but there are some who can’t face going into a building so hopefully they can now be reached,” she said.

And Captain Jan Howlin, from Wokingham’s Salvation Army, was pleased to hear about the grant. The charity works closely with the council and with Wokingham in Need to support homeless and vulnerable people on the ground.

“I’m sure the money will be used wisely and there are a lot of agents in Wokingham ready to support these efforts,” she said.

Last year, Wokingham Borough Council adopted a four-pronged approach to combating homelessness and rough sleeping.

It includes boosting early intervention and prevention, tackling hidden homelessness, building more affordable homes, and supporting vulnerable residents.

To get help on homelessness, contact the council on 0118 974 6000 during office hours or 01344 786 543 out of hours.

People can also email housing.needs@wokingham.gov.uk.

Anybody aware of someone sleeping rough in Wokingham Borough can alert the council by contacting StreetLink at: www.streetlink.org.uk