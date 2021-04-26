Wokingham Borough Council’s £250,000 grant will help tackle air quality problems

MORE THAN £250,000 will be spent on improving the air quality in the borough, after the council was awarded a grant by DEFRA.

Given to the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), which includes Wokingham, Bracknell Forest and West Berkshire Council, the money will be spent on anti-idling projects and focus on the impact around schools.

The PPP revealed that nitrogen dioxide has been at “undesirable levels” in some areas of the borough, due to car pollution.

The council will be monitoring for harmful particulates, with help from the funding.

Clare Lawrence, assistant director for place at Wokingham Borough Council, said they are thrilled to be working with the PPP to improve air quality.

“We are committed to promoting a clean and healthy borough and we welcome help and guidance from the PPP to enable this,” she said. “We can all play our part in improving the quality across the borough.

“Small changes like turning off your engine while sitting at traffic lights can have a big impact that will positively affect all of us.”