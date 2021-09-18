Wokingham borough covid infection rate rises to 289.7 per 100,000

THE NUMBER of people catching coronavirus in Wokingham borough remains below the national average, but has risen since last week.

On Tuesday, September 14, there were 51 newly reported cases, bringing the weekly rate of infection to 289.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is below the national average of 373.7 cases per 100,000 people, but is slightly up on last week’s rate of 288.6.

On the same day, Reading reported 61 new cases, with its rate of infection falling slightly from 369.2 last week to 335.5 this week.

In Bracknell Forest, 24 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the infection rate to 256.1, down from 289.9 the week prior.

On Monday, Windsor and Maidenhead reported 53 new cases of the virus, with a weekly infection rate of 368.2, higher than 320 last week.

On the same day, Slough recorded 34 cases, with an infection rate of 297.5, down from 316.2 last week.

And West Berkshire reported 21 cases, bringing its infection rate to 342, up from 313 the week before.

Nationally, 26,628 tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, and 230,783 in the last week.

The same day, 185 people across the UK died within 28 days of a positive test, making 963 in the last week, a rise of 15% on the week before.

Now, nearly 81% of England’s population have had their two jabs, and nearly 89% have had one.