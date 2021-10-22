Wokingham borough libraries host free half-term events for children

THE BOROUGH’S libraries are running a range of events for children this half-term.

Free monster activity packs are available for free from Monday, filled with a range of activities including wordsearches, book reviews, colouring and writing challenges.

And online, libraries are taking children on a trip to the jungle with two virtual events to create a Henri Rousseau-inspired jungle scene or take part in a jungle-themed creative writing workshop.

The first is suitable for ages 7 to 10, and will run on Monday from 2pm for 40 minutes.

The writing session is suitable for ages 5 to 7 and will run on Tuesday from 1pm to 2pm.

“There’s always something going on at your local library service whether on site or in the virtual world,” said Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhoods and communities.

“These free half term events are the perfect opportunity for families to have some fun and entertain their children.”

Families wanting to join a virtual events should email: libraries@wokingham.gov.uk