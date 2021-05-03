Wokingham Borough Libraries to bring famous authors to your home

READERS will get the chance to meet famous authors online this spring.

Wokingham Borough Libraries will deliver a series of online events meeting famous authors and hearing about their latest books.

The first event will feature crime writer, Simon Brett, on Thursday, May 13 at 7pm.

Simon will talk about his career and his latest novel Blotto, Twinks and the Maharja’s Jewell.

The second online session will be hosted by Ruqaya Izzidien, author of The Watermelon Boys on Monday, June 21 at 7pm.

The upcoming events are funded by the BBC Novels That Shaped Our World project and supported by Libraries Connected and Arts Council England.

Increasing universal engagement with reading is the main aim of the sessions, also encouraging people who are not regular readers or those who are existing readers to try something new.

Libraries across the borough have adapted their usual programme making their services virtual, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Alexander, operational resource lead for localities, said: “The Authors Online is already a much-loved initiative by residents of Wokingham Borough, and I’m delighted that our dedicated library staff sourced such a great line-up for the events this spring,”

“This temporary shift to a digital library model means that services are able to continue and reach more people, without compromising on safety and following all Covid-19 guidelines. I wholeheartedly invite all book enthusiasts to the sessions in hope that you tune in and enjoy the talks.”

Places should be reserved in advance by emailing libraries@wokingham.gov.uk.