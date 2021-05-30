Former Wokingham Borough Mayor celebrates town’s photo talents

PHOTOGRAPHERS have been celebrated by the outgoing borough mayor, in a recent competition.

Launched in collaboration with Home-Start Wokingham District, winners were presented with prizes at Shinfield Grange on Tuesday, May 18.

“All photographs were nothing short of spectacular and shortlisting our winners was certainly not an easy task,” said Cllr Malcolm Richards, who was Wokingham Borough mayor at the time.

“My congratulations to our champions and a huge well done to all participants. The last year has been particularly challenging, so I am very impressed with how you’ve approached this competition and all the imaginative, creative work that’s been submitted.”

Picture: Stewart Turkington

Entries were split into young people (11 to 17) and adults (18+).

Prizes included a £100 voucher for a family photo shoot or a one-to-one photography tutorial and mounted prints, which were sponsored by professional photographers Marla White and Tina Panting.

Cllr Richards thanked both for supporting the initiative and donating the “fantastic prizes”.

In the junior category, first place was awarded to Rowan Thatcher, second to Lauren Malins and third to Maddie Behan.

In the adults category, first place was Aaron Hopkins, second place was Wayne Box and Greg Mitchell came third.

The competition marked Home-Start’s 25th anniversary supporting families with young children through life’s hardest times.

The theme focused on out of home-starts and called for an illustration of the outdoor environment.

