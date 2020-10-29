Wokingham borough mayor honours community champions with awards

The MAYOR of Wokingham borough is celebrating those who go above and beyond in their community.

A volunteer who runs a recycling programme, the chairman of the Wokingham Town and Evendons Neighborhood Action Group, and the Involved Tenant volunteers are all receiving the Mayor’s Roll of Honour awards for outstanding commitment and contributions to the area.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards have been put on hold since March.

However, Wokingham borough mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards wanted to honour those who are still due to receive their awards.

The three recipients of the mayor’s Roll of Honour awards this year are:

Alison Chaney

Alison Chaney, from Ali’s Recycling for the Local Community, has been included in this year’s Roll of Honour awards for raising more than £14,000 for local schools and community groups.

She was nominated by three people for her recycling work, where she approaches local businesses and asks them to host recycling schemes.

Ms Chaney then collects the recycling, sorts it and sends it to TerraCycle which makes the waste into recycled products. She then earns points that are turned into money to be donated to charity.

Ken Rowlands

Ken Rowlands, chairman of the Wokingham Town and Evendons Neighbourhood Action Group has also received the Mayor’s Roll of Honour award.

Mr Rowlands works with residents, councillors and the police through the Neighborhood Action Group to enrich the lives of his community. He also organises a number of community events, such as local litter picks.

Involved Tenant volunteers

And finally, the Involved Tenant volunteers of the Neighborhood and Communities Group have been included, too.

The mayor has recognised the group for its work organising community fun days, including Carols in the Courts which takes place every year.

“It is clear from these nominations that we have many committed volunteers in our borough who take enormous pride in their local communities and work tirelessly to make a difference,” said Cllr Malcolm Richards, borough mayor.

“I am delighted to be able to honour these unsung heroes in our community and thank them for all their hard work and commitment.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current Roll of Honour award has been paused until further notice. All previous nominations will be kept on file and considered for an award once it is possible to restart.