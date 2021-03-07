Wokingham borough mayor looks for picture power for new contest

THE BOROUGH mayor has launched an amateur photography competition alongside Home-Start Wokingham District.

To mark the charity’s 25th anniversary, Cllr Malcolm Richards is calling for young people and adults to take a picture for the outdoors.

The theme focuses on Out of Home-Starts and could showcase an activity or a sport, or a beautiful scene.

The photograph can be taken on a digital camera, a phone or a tablet and must be in a JPEG format. There are no size or resolution specifications and the image can be either in colour or in black and white.

The entries will be split into two categories: young people, 12 to 17, and adults with one winner chosen from each group.

Prizes include a £100 voucher for a family photo shoot or one to one photography tutorial and some mounted prints.

The panel of judges will include borough mayor Cllr Richards, the Chair of Trustees of Home-Start Wokingham District and two local professional photographers, Marla White and Tina Panting.

Closing date for submissions is Friday, April 30 and the result will be announced on Monday, May 3.

“I’m delighted to be able to launch yet another competition,” Cllr Richards said.

“I’d like to invite all photography enthusiasts to join me in celebration of Home-Start’s 25-year milestone.

“The charity’s tailored, compassionate and professional approach means that so many families receive the life-changing support they needed.”

He added: “As for the chosen theme, getting out in nature provides many mental health benefits and aids our wellbeing.

“It helps us to disconnect from the challenges we face every day.

“We of course want our residents to enjoy the borough’s parks, open spaces and hidden gems as part of their daily exercise, but ask that this is done responsibly.

“Covid-19 safety guidelines must be followed at all times and outings must be a part of the permitted reasons to leave your home. Best of luck to all the competitors.”

To enter, email the photograph to mayor@wokingham.gov.uk titled Photography Competition in the subject line, including name, age and a short explanation.

The competition is free, but a donation to Home-Start Wokingham District is appreciated.