Wokingham borough mayor’s Christmas concert shared virtually this year

FESTIVE cheer is being spread through a virtual Christmas concert.

Schools across the borough performed alongside Berkshire Maestro’s Bracknell Music Centre Concert Band and Chance to Dance Stars CIC.

It was the first time that the borough mayor’s Christmas carol concert has taken place virtually. The full-length carol concert has been shared to parents and families privately. And a shortened video has been shared on the council’s social media page.

Each year, the mayor chooses a charity or organisation to benefit from fundraising during their time in the office.

This year, Cllr Keith Baker chosen Chance to Dance Stars CIC, a dance school for students with disabilities and their families.

Founded in 2013, the dance school runs nine classes across Reading, Coley and Bracknell.

Cllr Baker said that he was delighted that this concert was held virtually.

“Borough children have worked very hard practising their chosen carols and songs, and I am very proud of this fantastic performance,” he said.

“This year, we are raising money for Chance to Dance Stars CIC. If you feel able to, please donate via Chance to Dance Stars’ fundraising page on their website.

“Finally, I would like to extend a huge well done to everyone who took part in the Christmas carol concert and wish everybody a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Schools taking part included Grazeley Parochial CE (Aided) Primary School, St Teresa’s Catholic Academy, Polehampton CE Infant and Junior School, Farley Hill Primary School, Forest School and Windmill Primary School.