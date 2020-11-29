Wokingham borough recycles 8,000 tonnes of food

SINCE its launch, the borough’s food waste scheme has diverted 8,000 tonnes of peelings, bones and teabags from landfill.

Started in April 2019, approximately half of borough residents are now recycling their food waste. With roughly 1.65kg each week.

This equates to more than 500 tonnes each month and an annual reduction of 52,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents — the measure for carbon footprint.

It has helped to boost recycling rates by 7% and reduced the amount of rubbish being sent to landfill by 5,288 tonnes.

And it’s created enough energy to power 32,288 homes for a day or 88 homes for a year.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Our residents continue to show strong support for recycling as much, and in as many ways, as they can.

“Our food waste recycling services continue to grow in popularity with residents, helping drive up the borough’s recycling rate.

“We continue to look to improve our recycling service as we aim to hit our goal of a 70% recycling rate in the borough to help make Wokingham carbon neutral by 2030.”

All food waste collected is taken to an anaerobic digestion processing facility in Oxfordshire.

“There, the methane released from food waste is captured and turned into energy, and a fertiliser is also produced.

The council is now encouraging anyone who already has a caddy and doesn’t use it, to start the process.

“No amount of food waste is too small to put into your food waste caddy to add to our recycling efforts,” said Cllr Batth. “Any residents who were delivered a caddy last year, but did not start using it, should consider changing that today.

“Any additional food waste recycling now will provide a cumulative boost to our recycling numbers and help us on our journey to be a carbon neutral borough.”

Residents who want a food waste caddy or need more food waste liners can collect from the council’s Shute End offices, Woodley or Lower Earley Library and the Ryeish Green sports hub.

Collections take place on the same day as residents’ kerbside general waste and recycling collections.

Items that can go into the food waste bin include all cooked and uncooked food, tea bags and coffee grounds, vegetable peelings, banana skins, apple cores, pet food, out of date food not in its packaging and cooking oil in sealed plastic bottles.

Residents can line their caddies with plastic bags, newspaper or kitchen towels, or leave it unlined.

For more information, visit the council’s website.