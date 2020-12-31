Wokingham borough residents named in New Year Honours list

A NUMBER of borough residents have been named in the New Year Honours list for 2021, recognising their work for charity and the country.

In all, 1,239 people have been awarded an honour, and the Government says that nearly two-thirds of recipients have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

They added that this is the most ethnically diverse honours list, with 14.2% of recipients from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background. The list also includes public sector workers including firefighters, NHS staff, teachers and police officers.

They include Constable Philip Hanham, an executive support officer from Thames Valley Police, who receives the Queen’s Police Medal, and Trevor Ferguson, the chief fire officer from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Two youth group leaders have been awarded MBEs.

Norman Boxall, who has been involved with the Baden-Powell Scouting movement as well as Boys’ Brigade, has been recognised for his voluntary service to young people. The 83-year-old has been a Scout since he was eight, and helps lead a troop in Lower Earley.

One of the leaders of the 1st Wargrave Girlguiding unit has also been recognised for her work with the movement.

Tamsin Phipps, from Wargrave, was also given the MBE for her water works: she has chaired the Kennet & Avon Waterways Partnership since February 2013, and helped promote canoeing within the Canal & River Trust.

It’s not the only accolade she has received this year. In March, she received the Sue Ryder Woman of Outstanding Achievement Award.

Wokingham-based George Royle, a head of delivery for HMRC, has been awarded an MBE for his public service.

Nichola Hay, from Yateley, is the chief operating director of Estio Training and has been awarded an MBE for his services to apprenticeships and charity.

Richard Thomas, from Finchampstead, received an MBE for his services to Healthcare and to the community in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Patricia Jane Pease, who is associate Chief Nurse for Safeguarding, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at the Royal Berkshire NHS Healthcare Trust, received an MBE for services to Nursing, Children, Young People and Safeguarding particularly during the Covid-19 Response.

And there is an MBE for Jim Trott, the founder and executive director of Wokingham-based charity Brass For Africa, which works in three countries bring lessons and instruments to more than 1,000 children and young people. The group regularly performs concerts across the borough, spearheaded by Mr Trott, who works as airline pilot as well as playing the cornet and piano.

Earlier this year, the charity received £1,000 from specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, as part of its Movement for Good awards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people’s lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honours today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion.

“The 2021 New Year Honours offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country.”