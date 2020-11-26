Wokingham.Today

Wokingham borough residents warned over gas poisoning

by Charlotte King0
Malcolm Farrow Picture: OFTEC

‘YOU MUST do more to protect yourself from carbon monoxide’, residents have been warned.

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and according to Oil and Renewable Heating Technologies (OFTEC), over a third of Berkshire homeowners do not have carbon monoxide (CO) detectors installed.

“The long term effects of CO poisoning can be devastating, but fortunately there are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves,” said Malcolm Farrow from OFTEC.

CO is both colourless and odourless making it hard to detect, and it hospitalises more than 4,000 people each year.

OFTEC is now encouraging Berkshire residents to install CO alarms in their homes and regularly check their devices.

