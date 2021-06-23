Wokingham borough shoppers want to stay local

IT’S GOOD news for Wokingham borough’s high streets as more than half of South East shoppers pledge to support small businesses.

A new report by NFU Mutual found the majority of residents want to help local retailers following the coronavirus pandemic.

After surveying 2,000 shoppers, it reported more than two thirds (34%) of people also find new, local businesses through social media.

Zoe Knight, commercial insurance expert at NFU Mutual, said: “Social media has changed the way we communicate and shop, and has become an increasingly important way for businesses to connect with customers.”

The insurance company also found three in 10 shoppers in the South East increased their business with small retailers over the past year.

“By maximising the benefits they see from their social media channels, local retailers can have meaningful interactions with customers, develop business resilience and potentially drive sales, helping them to bounce back after the pandemic,” Ms Knight added.