Wokingham borough sits in most valuable part of UK property market

WOKINGHAM borough sits in the most valuable pocket of the UK’s property market, according to new research from Keller Williams UK.

The national estate agent has revealed the South East is the richest region in the UK property-wise, with homes sold since the pandemic began coming in at more than £46.4 billion.

Over 13 months, it said the average South East house has sold for £330,000 — and more than 140,000 transactions have taken place.

The region was followed by London which had a higher average house price of £485,000 and £41.5 billion in total transactions.

Ben Taylor, CEO of Keller Williams UK, said: “The UK property market has been booming and it’s interesting to see the regional variations of this performance in terms of current values, transaction volumes and house price growth.

“While the tapered end of the stamp duty holiday may have some impact, there’s no doubting that we’re on course for a seriously impressive year from a property standpoint.”

Keller Williams UK’s data came from the UK House Price Index for January 2020 to February 2021.