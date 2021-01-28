Wokingham Borough’s coronavirus rate per 100,000 now lowest in Berkshire

WOKINGHAM borough’s coronavirus rate per 100,000 people has come down again and is now the lowest in Berkshire.

The latest figures, showing the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents, is 256 – a figure not seen since mid-December.

This is lower than West Berkshire, which has a rate of 266.3.

Although Wokingham borough’s rate has been reducing, there were 61 positive tests today (Thursday, January 28), bringing the total number to 7,132.

The figures contrast with neighbouring Reading borough, which had 130 positive tests today, and its rate per 100,000 is 540.2 – more than double Wokingham borough’s.

Bracknell Forest has also seen its rate per 100,000 reduce. It is now 332.9, and there were 59 cases reported today.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 50 cases today and its rate per 100,000 is now 301.1.

Slough remains the highest of Berkshire, with 164 new cases today and its rate per 100,000 is 722.2.

The UK recorded 28,680 positive tests today and the rate per 100,000 is 346.1.

Sadly, 1,239 people have died with coronavirus symptoms.

The government has said that NHS Test and Trace is returning 93.8% of in-person test results the day after the test was taken, up from 84.8% the week before.

And it also said that it is now reaching the highest number of contacts since the service was launched: 93.2% of people, which is says will help break chains of transmission.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “The turnaround times for test results have improved consistently since the start of the year”.