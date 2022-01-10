Wokingham Borough’s library events in January

WOKINGHAM Borough libraries are running a number of events for both children and adults in January.

Writing groups, a Winter reading challenge and a talk on Victorian Broadmoor are all on offer to residents.

Igniting Writing is for a creative writing group for young people aged 11 to 18 years old. Guest speaker, author Temi Oh, will join the group on Saturday, January 8. It will take place at Wokingham library between 10.30am and 12 noon.

A creative writing group for children aged eight to 10 years old will run online, from 4pm to 4.45pm on Thursday, January 13.

The Winter Mini Challenge is a reading challenge run by The Reading Agency. The theme is Wild World Heroes and the activity is in partnership with WWF. Young readers will be encouraged to find out about the creatures who live in the Arctic, as well as about the environmental issues facing the region. Participants need to set a goal for the number of books they would like to read. They can select from a booklist or read from their own selection.

The challenge began on Wednesday, December 1 and will end on Saturday, January 15.

Mark Stevens will be giving a virtual glimpse behind the walls of Victorian Broadmoor, England’s first criminal lunatic asylum, on Tuesday, January 11.

He is county archivist for Berkshire and the Broadmoor archive is one of the collections in his care at Berkshire Record Office, Reading.

Broadmoor Revealed will begin online at 7pm.

For more information or to sign up, email libraries@wokingham.gov.uk