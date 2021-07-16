Wokingham Bowling Club enjoys open day

With the easing of covid restrictions, Wokingham Bowling Club were able to hold their Club Open day on Sunday, July 11.



The open day was great opportunity for anyone interested in bowling to visit the club and to see for themselves what bowling is all about.



In addition to seeing the facilities, visitors had the opportunity of a hands on experience by having a bowling taster session with a coach or experienced player with plenty of club members available to chat about the formal bowling protocol or the variety of social events available throughout the year.

Wokingham Bowling Club Open Day. Len Cooke (Club Coach) chats with visitors, Simon & Clare Purdy.

The club is run by the members and is especially proud of the sense of community spirit it has generated.



This year, more than 50 visitors signed up for coaching which will take place over the coming six weeks.



New members may be complete novices or experienced bowlers, all will be welcome at the club.