Wokingham Bowling Club return with action against Maiden Erlegh

Wokingham Bowling Club Open Day.
Wokingham Bowling Club Open Day.

The Wokingham Kennet League ‘B’ team visited Windsor & Eton on Tuesday, July 13 for their first match since the league programme returned on June 29.

The previous fixtures against Suttons B and Reading B were cancelled due to rain.

Unfortunately for Wokingham, they were up against a very strong Windsor & Eton team and were beaten 103 to 56.

They picked up two points thanks to a spirited come-back from the rink skipped by Bob Halesowen ably supported by David Cope, Bill Finnie and Alan Painter.

Their next match is home to Three Mile Cross on Tuesday, July 20.

Wokingham played Suttons C away on Friday, July 9. Wokingham won on one rink and lost on two.

The overall scores were Suttons 56 Wokingham 54. So that was eight points to Suttons and two to Wokingham.

On Friday, July 16, Wokingham played Maiden Erlegh away.

Wokingham won on all three rinks which means they finished with an overall score of 56, meanwhile Maiden Erlegh finished with Maiden Erlegh 40, so the points were Wokingham 10, Maiden Erlegh zero.

