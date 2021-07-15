Wokingham brewery to mark sixth birthday with weekend celebration

A PITCHER perfect beer festival will mark a brewery’s sixth anniversary this Saturday.

Bond Brews, at Gardeners Green Farm, will be pulling pints for punters for the afternoon as they mark the business’ success.

The event will be set up at the brewery’s outside yard where people can enjoy a day of food, drink and live music.

Offering seven draught beers on tap, there will also be cider, prosecco and soft drinks.

Owner Dean Bond said he is “really looking forward” to celebrating his sixth anniversary, adding that it will be a family-friendly event to give the community a chance to catch up with friends and to enjoy being together again.

He said: “As a one-man business, my events at the brewery just keep growing and growing, so I always want to do my best every year to celebrate our anniversary.

“I really appreciate all the support I get from both my family, extended family who come to help serve beers, and also Campaign for Real Ale.”

Rural Pie Co., based in Twyford, will be making an appearance at the party serving up its specialty pies.

Music artists from across the borough are also set to perform throughout the afternoon. They include Simon Williams, Abi Powell, Marc Woosnam, Des Daunt, Savour the Flavour and Aces Music.

Mr Bond said: “I love helping out local singers and bands and giving them the opportunity to perform to, what we hope will be around 100 people, which they haven’t been able to do much recently.”

Musician Simon Williams, who will be organising the festival entertainment, explained his excitement for getting back up on stage.

“Like a lot of performers, we haven’t had the chance to play in front of real crowds for over a year, it will still be a bit different as there are still restrictions in place due to covid but it will be so nice to have people there in person, sitting and listening,” he said.

“We have all appreciated supporting local businesses over the past year and Bonds Brews make some fantastic beer so it is a pleasure to be involved.”

No reservations are needed, tables are based on a first-come first-served basis.

Donations will be welcome on the day where all proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer UK, a charity which Bond Brews has supported each year.

For more details, visit bondbrews.co.uk

