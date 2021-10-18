Wokingham business group plans post-pandemic celebration

Wokingham.Today

A WOKINGHAM networking group is gearing up for its first in-person session after launching during the pandemic.

Reccobiz, which is based in Reading, is a family run firm offering networking and advertising services to Thames Valley companies.

Camilla Medcalf founded it with her husband last year, after spotting a gap in the market.

“We’ve created a LinkedIn for small businesses and sole traders,” she explained. “We were inspired after running our own home improvement business.

“My husband has been in the industry for more than 30 years and used everything from the Yellow Pages to Facebook ads, and realised there was a gap for smaller companies.”

She said the duo decided to create a new networking space for those outside of the corporate world, and has been running virtual meetings ever since.

Now, the company is gearing up for a website relaunch and it’s first face-to-face meeting next month.

“We’re so excited to meet in person,” Ms Medcalf said. “Hopefully things will continue to open up and we won’t go into a lockdown again.

“During the pandemic, we’ve had no opportunity to launch Reccobiz properly so now is our chance.”

The owners plan to celebrate the relaunch of their company with an in-person networking session on Friday, November 12.

The time and location are not yet confirmed.

For more information about Reccobiz and it’s regular, online networking group, visit: www.reccobiz.co.uk

