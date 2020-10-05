Wokingham business to run Hallowe’en family fundraiser

A WOKINGHAM business is planning a haunted Hallowe’en event this year — and it will be raising money for a very personal cause.

Leona Knight, from Leona’s Bespoke Catering, is hosting her annual Spooky Garden Extravaganza and this year, she will be fundraising for Kidney Research UK.

The business owner is currently making sure her garden is looking suitably sinister for Hallowe’en so that in late October, families will be able to explore the ghostly set-up.

“Me and my husband will be dressing the garden up with Hallowe’en decorations for everyone to enjoy,” Ms Knight said.

Shortly after launching her catering business, Leona Knight’s husband was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure.

Following a successful kidney transplant last year, the couple have decided to run their annual Hallowe’en event and raise awareness of a cause close to their hearts.

“We’ve held a Hallowe’en event like this for the last couple of years, but last year we decided to open it up to the general public.

“We raised money for Cancer Research UK after a close friend passed away.

“This year, we’re raising money to say thank you to everybody involved in kidney research after my husband’s diagnosis.”

And Ms Knight is not only organising the event — she is catering it too.

“Our mission is to provide bespoke catering so we’re supplying a whole host of Hallowe’en themed treats.

“These include dirt and worms, mummy dogs and graveyard brownies.”

The Spooky Garden Extravanganza will run from 6.30pm until 8.30pm on October 23, 25, and 30, and November 1 on Wiltshire Road.

Entry is £1 for children and £2 for adults.

All proceeds will be donated to Kidney Research UK.