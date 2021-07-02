Wokingham businesses called to join net carbon zero campaign

WOKINGHAM businesses are being urged to lead the fight against climate change, following a new Government campaign.

It has launched the UK Business Climate Hub to encourage small businesses with 250 employees or less to commit to going net carbon zero by 2050.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (TVBLEP) is backing the new scheme, which also urges companies to halve their emissions over the next nine years.

Tracey Rawling Church, board director at TVBLEP and co-lead of the LEP’s Net Zero strategy, said: “Getting greener will look different for every business, but there are steps you can take whether you are starting out or further along the road to zero emissions.”

Strategies include switching to LED bulbs to adjusting heating systems and installing charging points.

TVBLEP has also commissioned a study of the net carbon zero strategies of Berkshire’s six local authorities, businesses and institutions.

“[This will] identify and agree the actions needed to ensure Berkshire plays a leading role in the race to net zero,” Ms Church said.

The report will be published in the summer.

To find out more about UK Business Climate Hub, visit: www.businessclimatehub.org/uk