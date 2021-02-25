Wokingham businesses urged to support the NHS

‘DIRECT support for the NHS is waning’, according to a business confederation.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that while goodwill amongst companies remains high, less are offering their support to the health service as lockdown continues.

Now, the CBI has launched its new campaign, #BusinessesBackingNHS, to encourage more South East firms to help the unseen heroes of the pandemic.

Malcolm Hyde, director of CBI South East, said: “British business has made remarkable contributions to the national effort from the outset of the pandemic, from pivoting operations to meet the ventilator challenge in spring to donating PPE and food to those in need throughout the summer.

“However, while the NHS continues to struggle under incredible pressure, some of the early support has dried up.

“I would therefore urge every business in the South East to look again at how they can help – even the smallest gesture can make a meaningful difference to those who have toiled tirelessly to protect us all during the pandemic’s darkest days.”