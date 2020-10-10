Wokingham care home garden for the win

RESIDENTS at a Wokingham-based care home are celebrating after their green-fingered efforts have seen them win an award.

Based off Molly Millars Lane, Alexandra Grange won Best Recording of Gardening Memories in the Hallmark in Bloom gardening competition.

The home, which offers residential and dementia care, was praised for ‘extensively recording garden memories in a scrapbook’ and ‘focusing on resident involvement’.

The contest, organised by Alexandra Grange’s parent company, Hallmark, encourages residents and the community to get involved in gardening, be it by planting pots or simply sitting in the garden. This year, due to the coronavirus, entries were judged virtually.

Team members were also asked to send in a five-minute video of socially-distanced interviews with residents, team members and a walk around of the outdoor areas.

Alexandra Grange created a magical garden environment, scrapbooking progress so they could look back on their hard work.

Lifestyles assistant and gardening champion at Alexandra Grange Elspeth Wilkinson said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the residents and different members of the team nurturing our garden.

“I had so much fun making the scrapbook with the residents and being able to see the progress that we have made. I hope the residents, relatives and team will be able to look back at the scrapbook and remember the rainbow after the rain.”

Entrants were judged on resident and community involvement, innovation and the overall garden experience.

April Dobson, head of relationship-centred care at Hallmark, said: “It is evident that the team at Alexandra Grange have worked so hard to develop their small garden into a magical space.

“The book they have created will be treasured for years to come.”