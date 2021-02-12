Wokingham care home residents celebrate Burns Night with a wee dram

RESIDENTS at a Wokingham care home celebrated Burns Night last month.

West Oak care home marked the occasion on a smaller scale than normal, with a dinner of haggis, neeps and tatties.

The meal was finished with a wee dram, while listening to traditional bagpipes.

Geoffrey Honour, senior general manager at the home, said: “In these unprecedented times, providing a range of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities for our residents is more important than ever.

“Our residents really enjoyed Burns Night. Our varied life enrichment programme for residents includes ways to stay in contact with relatives digitally, such as Skype, and we have new ways to keep residents active, while ensuring that the group activities are smaller, adhering to social distancing advice.”