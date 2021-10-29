Wokingham caterer hosts Hallowe’en fundraiser for personal cause

ONE OF Wokingham’s favourite Hallowe’en spooktaculars is back this weekend – and it’s raising money for a personal cause again.

Leona Knight, owner of Leona’s Bespoke Catering, is hosting her annual spooky garden extravaganza to raise money for MS Society.

She is currently busy making her garden look suitably sinister so families can explore the ghostly scene.

And Ms Knight said she is excited to bring the annual event back in 2021.

“It’s really nice to bring something to the community in general,” she explained. “Especially something different like this.

“It’s nice to see this fun holiday slowly come over from the States, too.”

This year, the business owner hopes to raise more than £1,000 for MS Society, after donating £800 to Kidney Research UK last year following her husband’s kidney transplant.

“We’ve got a family friend who is in the process of being diagnosed [with MS],” Ms Knight said. “We thought it was a really great charity to get involved in and support.

“Next year, we are considering choosing a mental health charity because a family member is struggling at the moment.”

And there are some new features to this year’s event, including a circular walk through the haunted garden and a live action haunted host, who will interact with children as they are guided around.

“We will also have a catering marquee selling spooky snacks, made by Leona’s Bespoke Catering,” Ms Knight added.

The haunted garden walk will take place on Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31 from 6pm on Wiltshire Road, Wokingham.

Entry costs £1 for children and £2 for adults, with all proceeds donated to MS Society.

To find out more, or to book a private tour of the garden, contact Ms Knight on 07581 743414 or message Leona’s Bespoke Catering on Facebook.