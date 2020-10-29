Wokingham charity helps by gifting £100,000 in grants

A CHARITY that has given out more than £100,000 in emergency grants as a result of the coronavirus is to launch a new partnership to meet anticipated demand as the furlough scheme ends.

Earlier this year, Wokingham United Charities, which has worked in the borough for more than 500 years, teamed up with charities taking part in the One Front Door support scheme to offer support to those who have a desperate need for help.

They include grants to referrals to purchase essential items such as laptops for virtual school lessons, as well as microwaves and fridge freezers.

It has also helped people in ‘substantial debt’ by funding bankruptcy fees and Debt Relief Orders.

It says that demand for its help is at 400% of pre-Covid levels and that it is expected to rise as a result of changes to the chancellor’s furlough scheme.

Now it is teaming up with Citizens Advice Wokingham and The Cowshed to trial a more streamlined and holistic support package for Wokingham Borough residents in need with immediate effect.

Citizens Advice, which receives the initial One Front Door calls, has been Wokingham United Charity’s principal grant referrer throughout Covid, and The Cowshed continues to offer support to the homeless and others in need through the provision of clothing and small household items.

If, after a comprehensive review, Citizens Advice identify that an essential item is required the request will be passed on to The Cowshed to action. Wokingham United Charities will continue to fund these items.

Tracey Hedgecox Operations Manager at WUC said: “I’m delighted to be trialling a new method of supporting Wokingham residents in need.

“I hope that this will be the start of other partnership projects that don’t just resolve an immediate issue but may also provide a step up and prevent the need recurring.

“Prevention is key.”

Like many of the borough’s charities, both organisations have seen an increase in the number of people they have supported so Wokingham United Charities says that teaming up seemed like a natural partnership.

Sally Russell, The Cowshed’s CEO, is pleased with the link-up.

She said: “We are really excited to be part of this fantastic new venture and look forward to helping those most in need in the Wokingham community”.

Jake Morrison, chief executive at Citizens Advice Wokingham, said: “We’re really encouraged by this new arrangement, ensuring that all people who benefit from emergency grant support, also get holistic support.

“Our team provide income checks and debt support every day to help people through their individual circumstances. Working with Wokingham United Charities and The Cowshed in partnership, through the council-funded One Front Door, anyone who needs help can be confident they are able to receive it.”

Any Wokingham Borough resident in need should call 0300 330 1189 in the first instance.

The service is available Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.