Wokingham charity’s focus on alcohol and mental health

A LOCAL drug and alcohol support group is asking residents to think about alcohol and mental health.

SMART Wokingham is joining the national campaign to raise awareness of the link between drinking and mental wellbeing for Alcohol Awareness Week.

It comes after statistics released by Alcohol Change UK show that one in five people relied on drinking to destress during lockdown.

“Alcohol Awareness Week is a great way to get everyone thinking about their drinking,” said Vikki Lake, service manager at SMART Wokingham.

“Our aim is to reach as many Wokingham residents as we can, so that locals can take a step back and reflect on their alcohol consumption.”

According to Alcohol Change UK, 28% of people reported drinking more during the first national lockdown, and 66% expected to continue consuming more alcohol as lockdown was lifted.

And the Royal of College Psychiatrists fears a worrying trend is emerging, and estimated that 8.4 million people in England were drinking at higher risk levels in June, up from 4.8 million in February.

SMART Wokingham plans to join 3,000 other community groups across the UK for Alcohol Awareness Week to speak out about the link between alcohol and mental health.

And it plans to address a number of topics, including sharing current research and findings, promoting ‘mocktail’ recipes to help people cut back on their drinking, and offering residents a quiz so that they can monitor their own alcohol consumption.

Alcohol Awareness Week runs from Monday, November 16 until Friday November 20.

To take part in this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week, visit: alcoholchange.org.uk/get-involved/campaigns/alcohol-awareness-week-1/about-alcohol-awareness-week/take-part-in-alcohol-awareness-week