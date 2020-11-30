Wokingham children 60% satisfied with life

CHILDREN in Wokingham are reasonably satisfied with their lives, according to a recent report.

But across the South East, more than one in five are unhappy.

The Children’s Society, a charity which helps young people facing abuse and neglect, has surveyed the wellbeing of secondary school age children across the country.

As part of its annual Good Childhood Report, it is working to highlight how the wellbeing of children aged between 11- and 16-years-old is in decline.

According to the charity, children in Wokingham scored their life satisfaction at 6.4 out of 10.

Those in Reading and Bracknell Forest scored the same, and children in West Berkshire recorded slightly higher results at 6.5.

Across the entire South East, The Children’s Society reported that 22.2% of respondents scored their life satisfaction as five out of 10 or lower — that amounts to nearly 112,000 children.

And the coronavirus pandemic is not to blame, with the findings taken before the virus hit UK shores.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn that even before Covid, so many children in the South East felt dissatisfied with their lives,” said Mark Russell, chief executive at The Children’s Society.

He fears that the pandemic is taking a toll on young people’s wellbeing.

“As a society, we need a better understanding of how children are feeling and what is causing this in order to decide how best to send this worrying trend into reverse,” Mr Russell added.

The Children’s Society is now calling on the government to introduce a regular national measurement of children’s wellbeing, whilst asking local councils to carry out regular assessments too.

To access the 2020 Good Childhood Report, visit: www.childrenssociety.org.uk