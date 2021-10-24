Wokingham.Today

Wokingham children encouraged to active this Hallowe’en with spooky trails and monster hunts

Picture: Bany_MM from Pixabay

HALLOWE’EN trails are popping up across the borough, thanks to the borough council.

The My Journey team has organised two Hallowe’en Picture Hunts at California Country Park and Stanlake Meadows, Twyford.

The hunts are suitable for children, who are encouraged to find 12 Hallowe’en pictures, clues and monsters.

There is also a spooky bike ride through Eldridge Park and around Ashridge Meadows.

Children can cycle two to three miles on cycleways in the area to find clues and solve a Hallowe’en quiz.

Fancy dress is encouraged, for the theme ‘Be Bright Be Seen for Halloween’.

For more information about the trails, visit: www.myjourneywokingham.com/events

