Wokingham children’s charity JAC named Charity of the Year by national firm

A WOKINGHAM charity is celebrating after being named organisation of the year by a national garden centre.

Squire’s has revealed Just Around the Corner (JAC) is one of its ‘Charities of the Year’ for 2021/22 — meaning it will help with fundraising over the coming 12 months.

The Wokingham charity, based on Forest Road, was founded in 1998 and offers learning and development therapy for children and young people in the borough.

Robbie Forsaith, office manager at JAC, said: “We are really pleased to have been selected by Squire’s and are excited for the deepening relationship and support to come in this year between the garden centre and the charity.”

In total, Squire’s is supporting 16 small charities across the country, all chosen by individual garden centres.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, adds: “We believe it is so important to work with and be part of the local communities in which we are situated, so every year each of our garden centres support a local charity that is close to their hearts.

“We will help raise awareness of our chosen charities as well as fundraise for them.

“As always, we are extremely grateful to our customers and colleagues for their support and generosity in helping these brilliant local causes.”