Wokingham Choral Society opens rehearsals for March concert

WOKINGHAM Choral Society has had a fantastic time since returning to live performances last year.

The group’s publicity officer, Jo Tremlett, said that their November performance was uplifting. It featured Handel’s Messiah, performed live at The Great Hall, at the University of Reading.

She said the choral society had wonderful support from the Hampstead Chamber Orchestra, as well as four fine soloists.

“We finished the term in festive style with community carol singing to celebrate the decoration of the Wokingham Christmas tree by school children,” Ms Tremlett said.

The group then held its own Christmas Carol Concert featuring some tunes from around the world as well as traditional favourites.

Ms Tremlett said that the society has now started rehearsals for its next concert in March.

It will feature Faure’s Requiem, Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs and Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.

“We would be delighted to welcome new members and will be holding an open rehearsal on Thursday, January 13, at 7.30pm at Emmbrook Senior School Hall.”

The society’s final concert, to mark its 70th anniversary season will feature Bach’s B minor Mass on Saturday, June 25.

Anyone that would like more information is encouraged to contact the society’s membership secretary via its website: www.wokingham-choral-society.org.uk