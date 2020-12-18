Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Christmas shopping going well, says council leader

by Jess Warren0
Picture: Fiona Anderson

CHRISTMAS shopping appears to be going well in Wokingham borough as residents flock to support local businesses.

Council leader John Halsall said that many residents were taking up the offer of free car parking on Saturdays, and that shoppers were returning.

“I’m delighted that Wokingham, Tywford and Woodley are all vibrant,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that we favour independent boutique shops, and that seems to have worked in our favour.

“Wokingham town centre is, quite honestly, a testament to my predecessors and particularly Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor and (council officer) Bernie Pich, who have done a remarkable job.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

TONY JOHNSON: Community spirit in the lockdown

Phil Creighton

Council granted power to close businesses not following with regulations

Phil Creighton

Flooding causes traffic delays across the borough

Jess Warren
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.