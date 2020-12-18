Wokingham Christmas shopping going well, says council leader

CHRISTMAS shopping appears to be going well in Wokingham borough as residents flock to support local businesses.

Council leader John Halsall said that many residents were taking up the offer of free car parking on Saturdays, and that shoppers were returning.

“I’m delighted that Wokingham, Tywford and Woodley are all vibrant,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that we favour independent boutique shops, and that seems to have worked in our favour.

“Wokingham town centre is, quite honestly, a testament to my predecessors and particularly Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor and (council officer) Bernie Pich, who have done a remarkable job.”