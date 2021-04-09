Wokingham church treasurer steals £22,000

THE FORMER treasurer of a Wokingham church has pleaded guilty to attempting to steal more than £20,000.

Nicholas Scott Bornman-Hill, 50 and from Harrow Way in Sindlesham, admitted two counts of abusing his position when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 23.

He had served as treasurer of Wokingham Methodist Church in Rose Street between August 2013 and Christmas Eve 2017.

During that time, he stole collection plate money given by members of the congregation over a four-year period.

Magistrates heard that between August 23, 2013 and July 6, 2017, Bornman-Hill pocketed the cash on numerous occasions and it was a total of £12,953.61.

He stole a further £9,200 from the church’s bank account by forging a signature of another of the church’s trustees on October 10, 2014.

The offences are fraud by abuse of position, and Bornman-Hill had been expected to safeguard and not act against the financial interests of the church. The total value of his thefts is £22.153.61.

Bornman-Hill has been committed to Reading Crown for sentencing.

The minister of Wokingham Methodist Church, the Revd Catherine Bowstead, said: “Once we became aware that funds had been misappropriated the matter was reported to the police and to the Charity Commission with our support given to the investigations.

“While the majority of the funds have now been reimbursed by our bank and our insurer, this matter has been the cause of much sadness within the church.”

The position of treasurer within a church is a voluntary one and churches are registered charities.

Office holders must be a member of the Methodist Church and is the key person who maintains its financial accounts.

They sit on a range of committees within the church council.

The accounts they prepare are independently examined or audited by an independent examiner or registered auditor.

The Church has a safeguarding policy in place for fraud cases.