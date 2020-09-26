Wokingham Citizens Advice prepare for arrival of Covid-19 second wave

WE’RE GETTING our ducks in a row for the second wave. That’s the message from Jake Morrison, chief executive of Wokingham Citizens Advice.

The charity, which has been supporting borough residents since 1939, has been leading a triage service for coronavirus-related issues since March.

And Mr Morrison said the charity’s long history is a symbol of its commitment to the people of Wokingham.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say we’re preparing for a second wave,” he said. “The key message from me is that we’ll be here now and we’ll be there after — and we’ve proven that, by launching the One Front Door scheme in March, when we could see Covid-19 was going in a bad direction.”

He added: “We don’t want people thinking they can’t call. If you need help, you should call us. No matter what, we will help you. The culture we have at Citizens Advice is to help people, and we don’t ever expect that to go away.”

Now, the charity is stepping up again, to prepare for a rise in Covid-19 this autumn and winter.

“What we’re trying to do is mobilise people again, and get more people back on the phones,” Mr Morrison said. “We’re still here and repsonding, but we’re preparing for another influx if more people have to self-isolate.

“Regardless of whether someone has Covid-19 or not, almost everything we’re helping with now is a consequence of Covid. Regardless of someone’s circumstances, even if they’re not sure and they’ve never been in this situation before, we’re here to help.”

And that message has been felt from afar too.

“We’ve had people calling us from Manchester and Birmingham, who have family living in Wokingham,” Mr Morrison explained. “They’ve asked us to step in and check they’ve got everything they need.”

And the charity expects to help more people with debts, stress and mental health support.

“We just want to help people through these hard times,” said Mr Morrison. “Whether that’s a five-minute phone call or more longer term support. We can help, and point people in the direction of further support.”

Looking forward to the season ahead, Mr Morrison said he’s coordinating his team of volunteers and making appropriate plans.

“We’re making sure that we’re ready to go, and everyone has the capacity to help,” he said.

This may mean a renewed call for volunteers to help deliver food parcels and support charities across the borough as it responds to a second wave of Covid-19.

How to get help

To access the ‘One Front Door’ service, call Citizen’s Advice on 0300 330 1189

Those calling from a mobile phone should enter if prompted: 0118 978 7258