A GRANT has been awarded by Wokingham Healthwatch to allow CLASP to launch a Happy and Healthy Club.

The advocacy group for people with learning disabilities will now be able to offer sessions aimed at ensuring participants can enjoy a better wellbeing and approach to daily life.

This will include seated pilates and healthy eating exercises.

The sessions will run on the last Wednesday of a month from 10.30am-11.30am. Pre-booking is essential.

For more details, log on to wokinghamclasp.org.uk