Wokingham congregation shows NHS how much they care with special energy-boosting packs

THE CONGREGATION at St Paul’s Church in Wokingham has been supporting patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The rector, the Revd Richard Lamey, and his team put out a call to see what could be done to support the local NHS staff.

Two members of the congregation were hospital staff and were able to provide real insight into what would make their colleagues’ working days a little brighter.

The church community decided to donate high-quality food and drink, such as squash and individually wrapped cakes and biscuits, to lift the spirits and energy levels of staff during their long shifts.

They also took a personal approach too.

One of the hospital’s staff said: “Just knowing we are being thought about would be brilliant – notes and cards would be a real boon in the darkest moments.”

The community around St Paul’s, including some of the local schools, rallied round and quickly notes and letters began appearing for the staff at the hospital.

Some were emailed directly to the RBH Chaplaincy while others were delivered to St Paul’s — where they were quarantined and then passed onto the hospital.

So far, roughly 50 notes have been delivered and £220 worth of refreshments have been donated by the community which have been shared around at least eight different wards, including ICU and Elderly Care.

One matron at the hospital said in a thank you note: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to your church for their very thoughtful and generous donations.

“They have been distributed to frontline clinical areas within the hospital and staff have been so touched by this kind gesture.

“It is so nice of you all to think of us.”

Residents that would like to get involved can visit St Paul’s website for more information: www.stpauls-wokingham.org.uk