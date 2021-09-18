Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Conservative town councillor resigns

by Jess Warren0
wokingham conservative councillor resigns
Wokingham Town Hall

A WOKINGHAM town councillor has resigned from his position.

Cllr Julian McGhee-Sumner, conservative councillor for Wescott East has stepped down from the role.

Mr McGhee-Sumner said he will be working away from the area for a long time.

“I won’t be in the ward often enough to be able to represent my residents,” he told Wokingham.Today.

“It has been a privilege to represent Wescott East since May 2003 but I really do feel you need to live in the ward you intend to represent.”

Wokingham Town Council is displaying a vacancy sign on the town hall.

It states that a by-election may be held if 10 electors from Wescott East ward request one in writing by Thursday, September 30.

If this does not happen, the town council will fill the post by co-option.

Letters calling for a by-election can be posted to: Returning Officer, Electoral Services Office, Wokingham Borough Council, Civic Offices, Shute End, Wokingham.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Bathrooms and outdoor clothing: two new retailers announced for Wokingham’s Peach Place

Phil Creighton

Zara kitchens to hold NEFF cookery demonstration at its Wokingham store

Phil Creighton

EVERY STEP COUNTS: The Ripple effect

Chris Hunt
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.