Wokingham Conservative town councillor resigns

A WOKINGHAM town councillor has resigned from his position.

Cllr Julian McGhee-Sumner, conservative councillor for Wescott East has stepped down from the role.

Mr McGhee-Sumner said he will be working away from the area for a long time.

“I won’t be in the ward often enough to be able to represent my residents,” he told Wokingham.Today.

“It has been a privilege to represent Wescott East since May 2003 but I really do feel you need to live in the ward you intend to represent.”

Wokingham Town Council is displaying a vacancy sign on the town hall.

It states that a by-election may be held if 10 electors from Wescott East ward request one in writing by Thursday, September 30.

If this does not happen, the town council will fill the post by co-option.

Letters calling for a by-election can be posted to: Returning Officer, Electoral Services Office, Wokingham Borough Council, Civic Offices, Shute End, Wokingham.