Wokingham construction firm up for award

A LOCAL construction firm has been shortlisted for an industry-renowned award.

Wokingham-based organisation Procom Construction Consultants is a finalist in the Construction News 2020 Consultancy of the Year Award.

The company, which celebrated its 10th birthday earlier this year, specialises in construction procurement and project management.

A spokesperson for Procom Construction Consultants said: “We are extremely proud.

“Our success in getting to the final of the awards demonstrates our strength in seeking to offer more efficient ways of doing business with clients and offering unique industry solutions against a field of competitors,”

The Construction News Awards seek to celebrate the best companies, projects and achievements in the construction industry.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s award ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday, November 26.

For more information, visit: awards.constructionnews.co.uk