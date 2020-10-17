Wokingham coronavirus cases continue to rise, but well below national average

THE number of coronavirus cases in Wokingham Borough continues to rise, but it is still below the national average.

In the October 7-13, there were 107 positive tests, up 32 on the previous week. And up to Friday, October 16, there have been 960 cases in total.

There are 63 cases per 100,000 people – the average in England is 95.

Wokingham borough is below Reading borough: in the same period, there were 118 confirmed cases, also up 32 on the previous week. This is 73 cases per 100,000 people and there have been 1,209 cases in total.

Cases in Wokingham and Reading may be inflated as a result of university students; the campus straddles both boroughs with students living in both towns.

On Friday, October 16, there were seven new cases, bringing the weekly total to 33. The campus has had a total of 56 cases since the start of term.

Bracknell Forest had had the lowest number of cases: 69 new incidents were recorded last week, up eight on the previous week and there have been 660 cases in total. It has 56 cases per 100,000 people.

In West Berkshire, there were 70 new cases, down seven on the previous week, and 778 cases since March. This is 44 cases per 100,000 people.

And in Windsor and Maidenhead, there were 178 new cases, up 40 on the previous week. This is a rate of 118 cases per 100,000 people and 1,038 cases since March.