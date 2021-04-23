Wokingham courier group unveils artwork to mark 30th year in business

A WOKINGHAM courier group is cruising in style for its 30th birthday.

In January, Flight Logistics, which delivers artwork across Europe, announced it would be celebrating three decades of work with a twist this year.

Since 2016, the company has been running an Art On Wheels project which sees courier vans wrapped in artwork to bring it out of gallery spaces and directly to the public.

To honour its big birthday, the courier launched a competition earlier this year to offer one lucky artist the opportunity to wrap its next vehicle.

Now, Flight Logistics has revealed not one but two competition winners who are now busy decorating the next in the series of vans.

The first vehicle, revealed earlier this month, is being wrapped with artwork from South African artist Phumzile Buthelezi.

Her piece, titled ‘Ngima nawe, sima nawe’, has been combined with one of her other creations called ‘Zithole’ to display a message of “hope and celebration”.

“After almost 12 months in global lockdowns one way or another, we were looking for an artist with an uplifting message of positivity and joy,” said a spokesperson for Flight Logistics.

Ms Buthelezi’s work comes from her ‘What makes us Human’ series.

The second vehicle, which has been decorated by artist Lauren Baker, has not yet been revealed.

The spokesperson for Flight Logistics said the company launched its 30th birthday celebration to help artists showcase their work.

“It offered the winners the opportunity to get their art seen and enjoyed by the general public, collectors, buyers and gallerists on a daily basis for years to come,” they explained. “The criteria was that their work had to be positive and uplifting.”

Ms Buthelezi’s vehicle can already be spotted on the streets of Wokingham and beyond, while Ms Baker’s van is expected to be revealed in coming weeks.

The company has already dolled up 16 transporters with work from a range of artists.

To see more of Ms Buthelezi’s work, visit: www.instagram.com/phumziwami

To see more of Ms Baker’s work, visit: www.laurenbakerart.com