Wokingham covid rates rising, marshals patrolling to remove anti-vax activity, schools ready for jabs

COVID rates in Wokingham borough are on the way up – and expected to carry on rising in coming weeks.

Council leader John Halsall told a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee that the rate per 100,000 was 211 last week, but was currently 296.

“This is expected to continue to rise further over the coming weeks,” he told the meeting held on Thursday, September 30. “This is slightly above, but in line with, the rates across the South East, 280 per 100,000.

“Most cases continue to occur within our school age population, in line with the rest of the country. We must remain cautious and continue to work hard to reduce transmission of the virus within our Borough.”

He added that the council was working with headteachers through the Children’s Services Taskforce to help manage the situation.

“This work has increased over the past week, and we will continue to do all that we can to support Head Teachers who are facing an incredibly challenging term,” he added.

“The vaccination programme of 12–15-year-olds within schools is underway and whilst the responsibility for this programme is with Central Government, we are working to support schools, particularly with the anti-vaccination messages that they are receiving.

“I am reliably told that our teenagers are doing a remarkable job is masking and being vaccinated. So, thank you all.”

To additionally help schools, covid marshals are providing support on the day of vaccination, as well as patrolling walking routes to schools “to look for any anti-vaccination communication or activity”.

For older and more vulnerable residents, the council will work with the CCG (the health board) on the covid booster programme: 60,000 residents are eligible.

“Covid-19 is far from over and we continue to step up and play our part in responding to the pandemic, working closely with our Health partners and the voluntary sector as we do this,” Cllr Halsall said.

“My message to you remains consistent; please follow Public Health advice, be considerate of others and please do take up your vaccinations and encourage others to do so.”